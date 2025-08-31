Weather Chaos Continues In J & K: Heavy Rain, Cloudburst Risk Till Sept 2
Srinagar- A fresh spell of moderate to heavy rain is expected on Sunday morning, which could trigger landslides and flash floods in the Jammu region, the Srinagar meteorology centre said.
“A spell of moderate to heavy rain with brief intense showers is most likely at many places over Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri, Reasi, Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Samba and Udhampur towards early morning between 4 am and 11 am of August 31,” the Met centre said on X.
The weatherman has issued yellow and orange warnings for the next three days.
Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Director Meteorological department (MeT) said during the period, a few places of South Kashmir and central Kashmir may also experience light rain with brief intense showers with thunder and lightning.
From September 03 to September 08, he said that generally hot & humid weather is expected with brief spell of rain and thundershower at a few places.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment