Weather Chaos Continues In J & K: Heavy Rain, Cloudburst Risk Till Sept 2

KO File Photo By Abid Bhat

Srinagar- A fresh spell of moderate to heavy rain is expected on Sunday morning, which could trigger landslides and flash floods in the Jammu region, the Srinagar meteorology centre said.

“A spell of moderate to heavy rain with brief intense showers is most likely at many places over Jammu, Kathua, Rajouri, Reasi, Doda, Ramban, Kishtwar, Samba and Udhampur towards early morning between 4 am and 11 am of August 31,” the Met centre said on X.

The weatherman has issued yellow and orange warnings for the next three days.

Dr Mukhtar Ahmad, Director Meteorological department (MeT) said during the period, a few places of South Kashmir and central Kashmir may also experience light rain with brief intense showers with thunder and lightning.

From September 03 to September 08, he said that generally hot & humid weather is expected with brief spell of rain and thundershower at a few places.