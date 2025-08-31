PM Gifts Kashmiri Pashmina Shawl In Papier-Mache Box To Japan's First Lady

Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
2025-08-31 02:44:20
Srinagar- Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday presented a handcrafted Kashmiri Pashmina shawl to Japan's first lady during his visit to the East Asian country.

According to a statement, the shawl, made from the fine wool of the
Changthangi goat from Ladakh, is renowned globally for its lightness, warmth, and softness.

“Handwoven by skilled Kashmiri artisans, it carries a centuries-old tradition once cherished by royalty. Featuring an ivory base adorned with delicate floral and paisley motifs in rust, pink, and red, the shawl reflects the classic elegance of Kashmiri craftsmanship,” reads the statement.

It reads the shawl was placed inside a hand-painted papier-mache box decorated with intricate floral and bird designs, further symbolising Kashmir's artistry and cultural richness.

It adds the shawl and box represent Kashmir's artistry, heritage and timeless elegance-(KNO)

