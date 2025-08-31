Xi Hosts Shanghai Cooperation Organization Summit
(MENAFN) Chinese President Xi Jinping is convening a high-level summit in the northern city of Tianjin this Sunday, bringing together global dignitaries under the framework of the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO), as reported by a state-operated media outlet.
In the lead-up to the summit, Xi engaged in one-on-one discussions with several international counterparts.
These included Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko, Azerbaijani President Ilham Aliyev, Maldivian President Mohamed Muizzu, and Armenian Prime Minister Nikol Pashinyan.
Additionally, on Saturday, Xi conducted meetings with Cambodian Prime Minister Hun Manet, Egyptian Prime Minister Mostafa Madbouly, Myanmar’s acting President Min Aung Hlaing, Nepali Prime Minister KP Sharma Oli, Kazakh President Kassym-Jomart Tokayev, and United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres.
This year’s SCO gathering, taking place on Sunday and Monday, marks the fifth time China has hosted the annual summit since the organization's founding in 2001.
The event unfolds against the backdrop of intensifying global challenges, such as the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, Israel’s military campaign in Gaza, and rising disputes over international trade tariffs.
As the rotating chair of the organization, Xi will oversee the summit's proceedings. Representatives from over 20 nations, along with leaders from 10 international bodies, are expected to be present.
Among them are Russian President Vladimir Putin, Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Iranian President Masood Pezeshkian, Pakistani Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.
Also scheduled to attend are United Nations Secretary-General Antonio Guterres and SCO Secretary-General Nurlan Yermekbayev, as noted by the news outlet.
