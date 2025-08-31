Trump Issues Warning to Chicago’s Governor Over Crimes Surge
(MENAFN) U.S. President Donald Trump sharply warned Illinois Governor JB Pritzker on Saturday to urgently tackle Chicago’s soaring violence or face federal intervention.
"Six people were killed, and 24 people were shot, in Chicago last weekend, and JB Pritzker, the weak and pathetic Governor of Illinois, just said that he doesn't need help in preventing CRIME," Trump posted on his social media platform Truth Social.
"He is CRAZY!!!" he added. "He better straighten it out, FAST, or we're coming!"
Trump also highlighted recent success in Washington, DC, claiming rapid improvements after federal action. "DC is virtually, in just 14 days, a CRIME FREE ZONE," he stated. "The people living and working there are ecstatic!!!"
The president had earlier announced plans to launch a federal crime crackdown in Chicago, modeled after the measures taken in Washington, which included deploying National Guard troops and placing the Metropolitan Police under federal control.
Chicago Pushes Back
In response, Chicago Mayor Brandon Johnson issued an executive order laying out the city’s stance against Trump’s planned National Guard deployment. Johnson denounced militarized immigration enforcement, warning against the presence of armed vehicles and active-duty soldiers on city streets despite no request from local officials.
The mayor’s order bars Chicago police from assisting federal agents in immigration enforcement and directs city agencies to legally challenge any federal actions that infringe on residents’ rights. It further mandates that federal agents operating in Chicago must avoid wearing masks, activate body cameras, and clearly display their names and badge numbers.
Johnson’s directive reiterates his demand that Trump abandon plans to deploy military forces in Chicago for immigration enforcement purposes.
