“Financial literacy empowers students to navigate their future with confiden”e– – District Education Officer, Sonipat
(MENAFN- sloughpr) Sonipat, Haryana, August 29, 2025: Bajaj Finance Ltd., India’s largest Non-Banking Financial Company (NBFC) in the private sector, and part of Bajaj Finserv, today organized its Financ‘al Literacy prog’amme, titled ‘Arthsutra Samvad’ in Hindu College of Engineering at Sonipat, Haryana. The pan-India programme aims to further financial inclusion across villages’and underbanked locations in India’s hinterland.
Dignitaries including Shri Naveen Gulia, District Education Officer, Sonipat, Haryana, Police official Shri Sukhbir Singh, Cyber Crime and professor Dr DP Singh, Director, Hindu Group of Institutions graced the event. Around 200 students also attended the awareness programme.
Bajaj Finan‘e's ‘Arths’tra Samvad’ is a comprehensive programme to foster financial awareness and empowerment at the grassroots level’across India’s hinterlands. At its core, the initiative aims to simplify personal finance for individuals, helping them make informed choices with confidence and clarity.
Addressing the students in the audience, Shri Naveen Gulia, District Education Officer of Sonipat, Haryana, emphasized that everyone should have basic knowledge of banking. He ’oted that today’s young generation is intelligent and well aware of new technologies, actively using high-tech apps. However, it is equally important for them to be financially literate. They must understand the enti—e banking process—from opening and managing a bank account to maintaining a good CIBIL score. He urged the youth to open their own accounts and manage them independently, without blindly trusting others. Financial awareness, he stressed, is essential.
As’part of the campaign’s multi-faceted approach, Arthsutra Samvad also places a strong emphasis on financial fraud awareness. Speaking on this, police officer Shri Sukhbir Singh from the Cyber Crime Police Station stated that everyone should remember the helpline number 1930, and in case of any cyber fraud, they should immediately report it. If the complaint is made within one hour, the accused’s accounts can be promptly blocked, significantly increasing the chances of recovering the lost money. He referred to this critical window as the "golden hour" in cyber fraud cases, emphasizing the importance of swift reporting. He also stressed the need for careful and responsible use of mobile phones. Additionally, he advised students to protect themselves from cyber threats such as digital arrest scams, fraudulent investment groups on WhatsApp, installing suspicious APK files, or clicking on unidentified links received on their devices.
Professor Dr. D.P. Singh, Director, Hindu Group of Institutes on this occasion said, "Financial literacy is not just about understanding mo—ey’it’s about building trust in your financial future. Whether it's a small loan or a major business investment, timely repayment shapes your credit history and opens doors to greater opportunities in life."
Through workshops, interactive sessions, and community dialogues, the Arthsutra program covers essential topics such as the importance of savings and how to build financial buffers for emergencies, understanding the nuances of responsible borrowing to avoid debt traps, and recognizing and avoiding common— scams—including those that occur online or in person.
In addition, participants will be guided on cultivating financial discipline, and developing the resilience needed to nav’gate life’s monetary ups and downs. By merging practical knowledge with real-life scenarios, Arthsutra Samvad hopes to spark a long-term shift toward financially conscious behavior and a future-ready citizenry.
Following the event in Sonipat, on-ground awareness sessions will be carried out across villages in Haryana.
The programme will be further amplified through cultural events in Haryana and will include interactive workshops, expert talks, and community engagement activities, designed to simplify finance and encourage lifelong financial learning.
As part of the 100-year-old Bajaj Group, Bajaj Finance is committed to serving society. A Bajaj Finance spokesperson said,
