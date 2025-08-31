Signia by Hilton Amman Elevates Local Gastronomy with Michelin-Starred Collaboration at the Jordan International Food Festival
(MENAFN- Asdaa-amman) (Amman, Jordan – August 28, 2025) — Signia by Hilton Amman proudly participated in the Jordan International Food Festival recently, unveiling a culinary journey that celebrated Jordan’s rich gastronomic heritage while reimagining it through the lens of world-class artistry.
At the forefront of this showcase was Executive Chef Mohammad Tanbour, whose passion and precision guided every detail. With a vision to honor the authenticity of Jordanian produce while elevating it through refined culinary techniques, Chef Tanbour crafted an immersive dining experience that blended local flavors with international flair. He invited guests on a sensory journey to rediscover Jordanian cuisine in unexpected and inspiring ways.
The highlight of the evening was a six-course tasting menu, developed in collaboration with Michelin-starred chefs David and Noelle Faure. Distinguished for their inventive Mediterranean cuisine, the power duo demonstrated how Jordan’s finest ingredients could be elevated into edible works of art. From the orange-lacquered foie gras to the black kebbeh with truffle, each course offered a dialogue between tradition and innovation, flavor and texture, as well as authenticity and elegance.
The guest chefs ensured the gastronomical experience continues with a live show for the dessert. The Faures entertained with the preparation of nitrogen snow balls, infused with rose, raspberry, and saffron, engaging guests with the beauty of Jordanian cuisine, reinterpreted through world-class techniques.
This participation in the Jordan International Food Festival reaffirmed Signia by Hilton Amman’s role as a pioneer of culinary innovation in the Kingdom. By bridging local flavors with global excellence, the property continues to position itself not only as a hub of hospitality but also as a destination for world-class gastronomic experiences. The Jordan International Food Festival served as the perfect stage to showcase this commitment, leaving guests with memories as refined as the dishes they savored.
