Awqaf Publishes New Book Showcasing Central Role Of Prophetic Sunnah In Islamic Legislation

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

Doha, Qatar: The Ministry of Awqaf and Islamic Affairs, represented by the Department of Islamic Research and Studies, has published a new book on the second source of legislation in Islam after the Holy Qur'an, themed: the message of the Sunnah.

Director of the Department of Islamic Research and Studies, Dr. Ahmed bin Mohammed bin Ghanem Al-Thani, noted that the book, which was prepared by a contingent of professors, researchers, scholars, and thinkers, is complementary to its predecessor: the message of the Holy Qur'an, whose first edition was published in 2010, marking the completion of the Qatari Mushaf and its circulation.

He added that the second edition was released this year in response to requests from many readers and intellectuals after the first edition went out of stock. This release comes as an expression of Awqaf's and the department's general awareness and recognition of the great status of the Sunnah in Islam. It falls within the large-scale efforts marshalled to serve the Sunnah, on more than one level and in more than one field, Dr. Ahmed underlined.

Dr. Ahmed clarified that the research published in the book underwent rigorous academic peer review, affirming that this process adhered to a comprehensive framework of guiding principles, foundational pillars, thematic axes, and core concepts meticulously developed by the department.

These elements, he said, were presented to researchers and writers as a structured framework for scholarly reflection, analysis, and composition on the subject matter.

Published as part of a series of collective cultural projects offered by Awqaf, the book addresses the Sunnah message in nine critical fields, substantially Islamic outreach, Islamic education and moral development, humanitarian work, community and social cohesion, administrative governance, Islamic economics and financial ethics, healthcare and medical ethics, Islamic historical studies, and renewal of Islamic thought, spanning two volumes and 900 pages.