Bilaraby Holds First Open Translation Workshop

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula

Doha, Qatar: Qatar Foundation's BilAraby initiative hosted its first open translation workshop yesterday at Multaqa (Education City Student Centre). The event brought together 25 translators, volunteers, and language enthusiasts in Qatar to support BilAraby's mission of expanding the global presence of Arabic by translating its content into multiple languages.

The workshop featured hands-on training in AI-powered translation tools and strategic panel discussions on the project's vision, future steps, and long-term goals.

Participants were encouraged to share feedback and ideas for the initiative's development. A group of the BilAraby ambassadors was also selected and trained to lead and mentor volunteer teams.

Since its launch, the BilAraby open translation project has attracted nearly 400 volunteers from around the world, including 80 based in Qatar. United by a shared passion for language and creativity, these volunteers contribute to translation, dubbing, and editing – blending human expertise with modern technology to ensure both quality and efficiency.

Adviser to BilAraby, Dr. Anwar Dafallah noted that limited Arabic content across digital platforms restricts the reach of Arab culture and ideas. He said,“Translation builds bridges between nations, brings knowledge closer to people, and fosters understanding and cultural exchange. A single translation can bolster the reach of an idea that could impact thousands.”

