Earthquake Today: 3.3 Magnitude Quake Strikes Myanmar


2025-08-31 02:00:51
(MENAFN- Live Mint) An earthquake of magnitude 3.3 on Richter scale struck Myanmar on Sunday, according to the National Center for Seismology (NCS) said.

As per the NCS the earthquake occurred at a shallow depth of 30km.

In a post on X, the NCS said,“EQ of M: 3.3, On: 31/08/2025 09:04:11 IST, Lat: 26.60 N, Long: 96.06 E, Depth: 30 Km, Location: Myanmar.”

More details are awaited.

