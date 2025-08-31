Colombia's Economy: Shifting Gears As Commerce Grows And Mining Slides In Q2 2025
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Colombia's official statistics show the economy grew 2.1% in the second quarter of 2025. The country missed its targets and showed slower growth than the previous quarter, which reached 2.7%. Most of this new growth comes from people spending more on shopping, hotels, travel, and food. These areas together grew by 5.6% and made up the bulk of Colombia's economic progress. Agriculture managed a 3.8% increase but suffered a big drop in coffee production-down 13%-blaming tough weather. Arts, entertainment, and tourism rebounded, growing 7.5% thanks to more events and travel. Public spending on schools and healthcare helped with 1.8% growth, though this is now slowing because of tighter government budgets. Mining took a hard hit, shrinking by 10.2%. Coal and oil production both fell, while gold mining dropped sharply by 21%. Construction also fell 3.5% because fewer homes were built and private investment dried up. These sharp declines mean fewer jobs and less income for many families. Most new growth came only from bigger inventories, not real investment. Businesses spent just 1.7% more on things like equipment and capacity. Colombia's central bank kept interest rates high at 9.25%, which makes borrowing more expensive and slows new business plans. At the same time, exports lost ground as global prices fell for key products. Colombia's economy now relies heavily on commerce and services instead of traditional strengths like mining or construction. This shift brings short-term security but makes future growth hard to sustain. Behind these numbers, the story is about change and uncertainty. Families keep spending on everyday things, but the sectors that secure long-term prosperity-mining , building, and manufacturing-are shrinking. Investment remains low, government help is limited, and businesses face rising costs. For those outside Colombia, these facts matter. A country as big and important as Colombia has always leaned on its resources and large industries. Now, it finds itself relying on household spending and services. Investors and businesses will watch closely, as weak growth in core sectors could mean less opportunity and more risk ahead.
