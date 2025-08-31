Kherson Region Receives Powerful Generators From U.S. Partners
Two of the generators will be used to provide heating for residents of Kherson, while the third will ensure uninterrupted operation of a hospital.
“Their total cost is about one million dollars,” Prokudin noted.
According to him, the arrival of these generators means that“thousands of our people will have heat and access to medical care even under the most difficult conditions of Russian energy terror.”Read also: More than 70% of de-occupied Kherson region cleared of mines
The regional head expressed gratitude to Howard Buffett and Global Empowerment Mission for their support, which he said is felt by every resident of the region.
Photo: video screenshot
