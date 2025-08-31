Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Kherson Region Receives Powerful Generators From U.S. Partners

2025-08-31 01:04:16
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Head of the Kherson Regional Military Administration Oleksandr Prokudin reported this, according to Ukrinform.

Two of the generators will be used to provide heating for residents of Kherson, while the third will ensure uninterrupted operation of a hospital.

“Their total cost is about one million dollars,” Prokudin noted.

According to him, the arrival of these generators means that“thousands of our people will have heat and access to medical care even under the most difficult conditions of Russian energy terror.”

The regional head expressed gratitude to Howard Buffett and Global Empowerment Mission for their support, which he said is felt by every resident of the region.

