Hyundai's New Hydrogen Car Sales Hit Around 7,000 Units Since Launch
Sales of the upgraded hydrogen fuel cell electric vehicle (FCEV) model came to 6,767 units in the June-August period, far surpassing the 1,500 units recorded by the first-generation model during the first three months after its release in 2018, according to the company.
The new model boasts a driving range of up to 720 kms on a single charge and a high-efficiency powertrain with a maximum motor output of 150 kilowatts, reports Yonhap news agency.
To promote hydrogen cars, Hyundai Motor provided 32 Nexo SUVs as protocol vehicles for the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Energy Ministerial Meeting held in the southern port city of Busan last week.
"The rising sales of the Nexo, along with its use at international events, indicate hydrogen mobility is gradually becoming part of everyday life," a company official said.
Meanwhile, Hyundai Motor Group has decided to increase to $26 billion its investment commitment to the United States over the next four years, with a focus on steel, automobiles and robotics.
The investment, which was unveiled following President Lee Jae Myung's first summit with U.S. President Donald Trump in Washington, marks a sharp rise from the $21 billion pledge made in March.
"Through the investment, Hyundai Motor Group will respond to U.S. government policies and expand business opportunities in various areas to bolster its future competitiveness in areas including the mobility sector," the company said in a release.
Under the plan, Hyundai will build a steel plant in the U.S. state of Louisiana with an annual production capacity of 2.7 million tons, providing quality low-carbon steel for key strategic industries.
-IANS
na/
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment