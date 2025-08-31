Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Housing Commissioning In Ukraine Declines

2025-08-31 12:05:05
(MENAFN- UkrinForm) Ukraine's State Statistics Service said this in a post on Facebook , according to Ukrinform.

The largest volumes of newly commissioned housing were recorded in Kyiv city, Kyiv region, and Lviv region, which together account for 43% of the total commissioned area.

The highest growth rates in housing commissioning were observed in Odesa region (+56% compared to January-June 2024) and Cherkasy region (+51.3%).

At the same time, a significant decline was recorded in Kharkiv region (-40.4%) and Zhytomyr region (-37.7%) compared to the same period last year.

As reported earlier, internally displaced persons (IDPs) who lost their homes in temporarily occupied territories will be able to receive up to UAH 2 million per person or family. Initially, the program will be available to IDPs with combatant status and people with disabilities caused by the war.

Photo: Maria Kovalchuk / Ukrinform

