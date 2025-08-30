Amit Shah To Inaugurate Development Projects In Ahmedabad Today
The visit will include the unveiling of new urban health facilities, participation in environmental initiatives, and the inauguration of a redeveloped public garden, all aimed at boosting the city's urban infrastructure and ecological sustainability.
HM Shah's day will begin with a visit to the historic Bhadrakali Mata Temple at Lal Darwaza, where he will offer prayers. He is scheduled to inaugurate two new Urban Health Centres (UHCs), enhancing public healthcare access in the city.
The first centre is located near Ognaj village in Gota ward, and the second is near Osia Hyper Mart in Chandlodia ward. These centres are part of AMC's ongoing efforts to strengthen healthcare infrastructure at the grassroots level.
Following the health centre inaugurations, the Home Minister will actively participate in the tree plantation drive under the AMC's ambitious 'Mission for Million Trees' campaign.
Launched on World Environment Day, the campaign aims to plant 40 lakh trees across Ahmedabad to improve air quality, enhance urban green cover, and promote environmental awareness. During his visit, Shah will plant saplings at Ahvadia Lake in the Sabarmati area, in the Stadium Ward, and near the Chanakya Puri bridge in Ghatlodia.
Another major highlight of the visit will be the inauguration of the redeveloped Sardar Bagh Garden in Jamalpur ward. Revamped under a Public-Private Partnership (PPP) model, the garden has been restored at a cost of Rs 12 crore by the UNM Foundation, offering improved recreational facilities and green space for the community.
AMC Standing Committee Chairman Devang Dani stated that HM Shah's visit will significantly contribute to the city's development goals, providing Ahmedabad with vital health services and green infrastructure.
The projects align with AMC's broader urban renewal and environmental sustainability objectives.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment