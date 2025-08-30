Governor Tarcísio Tests National Stage As Bolsonaro Succession Debate Grows

Governor Tarcísio Tests National Stage As Bolsonaro Succession Debate Grows
(MENAFN- The Rio Times) The government of São Paulo confirmed that Governor Tarcísio de Freitas is weighing two possible paths for 2026: re-election in the state or a presidential campaign. Brazilian electoral law requires any sitting governor to resign six months before the vote if he chooses to run for president, which sets an April 2026 deadline. Tarcísio, who won São Paulo in 2022 with support from Jair Bolsonaro, has shifted from firmly rejecting a national bid to quietly preparing for it. He speaks openly with allies about the possibility while stressing loyalty to Bolsonaro. Publicly, he insists he prefers to stay in São Paulo, but political advisers and business leaders recognize that national ambition now plays a role in his decisions. He has intensified trips through the interior with his“Caravana 3D” program, which distributes investments aligned with local priorities. In the Sorocaba region, his government announced more than R$ 2.1 billion ($380 million) in new spending. Across São Paulo, his administration counts more than R$ 350 ($64) billion in contracted investments since 2023. He also completed the privatization of Sabesp in 2024, raising R$ 14.8 billion and reducing the state's share from 50.3% to 18.3%. Tarcísio's speeches now adopt sharper criticism of President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva. At a financial sector forum hosted by BTG Pactual , he declared that Brazil“cannot take Lula anymore,” citing frustration with spending, taxes, and corruption. This harder line marks a break from the beginning of his governorship, when he promised limited confrontation with Brasília. Governor Tarcísio Tests National Stage as Bolsonaro Succession Debate Grows At the same time, his gestures of loyalty to Bolsonaro remain visible. During the Barretos rodeo, he held a large Bolsonaro doll and spoke of injustice against the former president. Social media videos of the scene circulated widely. But leaked Federal Police documents revealed messages from Eduardo Bolsonaro showing unease about Tarcísio as a successor, underscoring internal rivalries within the Bolsonaro camp. Bolsonaro's house arrest since August 4 has added urgency to the succession question. Business leaders and centrist politicians now consider Tarcísio the most viable non-PT name if the right consolidates. However, allies admit he will only run if the conditions align: explicit Bolsonaro support, backing from major center-right parties, and a favorable public mood against Lula. Opinion polls in August 2025 show Lula still leading all tested rivals, including Tarcísio. The numbers confirm that any opposition candidate faces a difficult contest against a president with long electoral experience. For now, Tarcísio advances cautiously, building national visibility while keeping open the option of re-election in São Paulo.
