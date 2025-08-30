Iran On The Edge? Report Warns Ayatollah's Regime On Brink Of Collapse Triggering Civil War
The report says, If the Islamic Republic falls,“there is a danger that regime collapse could lead to a vacuum of governance that is accompanied by civil war.”
“This is an outcome that must be avoided at all costs for the Iranian people, and every step must therefore be made to ensure that any transition is quick and painless,” it added.
The report notes that the current Iranian regime remains deeply tied to the legacy of the Islamic Revolution. It further warns that the Ayatollah's government is committed to“reconstituting its nuclear program and exporting terrorism both regionally and internationally, makes it an ongoing danger to the West”
Targeted attacks launched by Israel with the US in June on Iranian nuclear sites“set back the regime,” the report said, but“it has not eliminated the strategic and security threats posed by the regime.”
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment