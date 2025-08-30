Iran On The Edge? Report Warns Ayatollah's Regime On Brink Of Collapse Triggering Civil War

MENAFN - Live Mint) Iran might be on the brink of collapse, says a new report by UK-based Henry Jackson Society and adds that“the winds of change” are gathering around the Islamic Republic, even as the UN accuses Tehran of executing nearly 900 people already this year“as a tool of intimidation.”

The report says, If the Islamic Republic falls,“there is a danger that regime collapse could lead to a vacuum of governance that is accompanied by civil war.”

“This is an outcome that must be avoided at all costs for the Iranian people, and every step must therefore be made to ensure that any transition is quick and painless,” it added.

The report notes that the current Iranian regime remains deeply tied to the legacy of the Islamic Revolution. It further warns that the Ayatollah's government is committed to“reconstituting its nuclear program and exporting terrorism both regionally and internationally, makes it an ongoing danger to the West”

Targeted attacks launched by Israel with the US in June on Iranian nuclear sites“set back the regime,” the report said, but“it has not eliminated the strategic and security threats posed by the regime.”