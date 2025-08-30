660,000 Gaza Children Remain Out Of School For Third Year: UNRWA

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New York: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed Saturday that 660,000 children in the Gaza Strip are out of school for the third year in a row due to the ongoing war of annihilation waged by the Israeli occupation since October 7, 2023.



The war in Gaza is a war on children and must stop. Children must be always protected, UNRWA added in a statement.



It reaffirmed the right of children to education, stressing that 660,000 children remain outside classrooms for the third consecutive year as a direct result of the war.



In Gaza, children are at risk of becoming a lost generation due to the ongoing conflict, UNRWA stressed, calling for the importance of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and allowing children to return to their schools and lives.

Since the onset of the Gaza genocide, over 17,085 school students have been killed, along with over 1,261 college students.



According to the latest figures of the Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education for the period between Oct. 7, 2023, and August 2025, over 25,213 school students have been wounded, along with 2,671 college students.