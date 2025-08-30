660,000 Gaza Children Remain Out Of School For Third Year: UNRWA
New York: The United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA) confirmed Saturday that 660,000 children in the Gaza Strip are out of school for the third year in a row due to the ongoing war of annihilation waged by the Israeli occupation since October 7, 2023.
The war in Gaza is a war on children and must stop. Children must be always protected, UNRWA added in a statement.
It reaffirmed the right of children to education, stressing that 660,000 children remain outside classrooms for the third consecutive year as a direct result of the war.
In Gaza, children are at risk of becoming a lost generation due to the ongoing conflict, UNRWA stressed, calling for the importance of a ceasefire in the Gaza Strip and allowing children to return to their schools and lives.
-
Ministerial Committee on Gaza regrets US Department of State's decision denying visas to Palestine delegation at UNGA
Since the onset of the Gaza genocide, over 17,085 school students have been killed, along with over 1,261 college students.
According to the latest figures of the Palestinian Ministry of Education and Higher Education for the period between Oct. 7, 2023, and August 2025, over 25,213 school students have been wounded, along with 2,671 college students.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment