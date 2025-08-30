Amman's Downtown Bustles With Tourists Amid Cultural And Historical Attractions

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, Aug 30 (Petra) – Downtown Amman, the vibrant heart of Jordan's capital, has been witnessing a lively tourist scene since the beginning of the month, as expatriates and visitors from Arab and foreign countries flock to enjoy its unique atmosphere, historical sites, and traditional markets.The Hashemite Square, Amman Citadel, and the Roman Amphitheater are among the top destinations for tourists. Downtown serves as a key hub for visitors to Jordan, particularly those from Gulf countries and Western nations, many of whom stay in nearby hotels.During the busy period, the Jordan News Agency (Petra) spoke with several tourists who described downtown Amman as a complete cultural and historical experience, combining ancient heritage with warm Jordanian hospitality.Mohammed Al-Shammari from Saudi Arabia said, "Jordan is my second home. I never feel like a foreigner here. Every visit reveals more places worth seeing, especially in spring."From Morocco, Saeed Al-Hababi expressed his admiration: "I never imagined that downtown Amman houses ancient ruins dating back thousands of years. The city has been shaped by multiple civilizations, making it one of the region's top destinations. I plan to visit again next year."Ahmed Al-Habashneh from Karak, who frequently visits downtown for work, noted that strolling through the streets and Hashemite Square gives him a special sense of comfort. Meanwhile, local resident Mohammed Khair Al-Khatib said, "The love for Jordan pulses through downtown Amman. My coffee tastes best when enjoyed in front of the Roman Amphitheater."Downtown Amman blends the authenticity of the past with the spirit of the present. Visitors can explore traditional markets rich in handicrafts, herbs and spices, textiles, antiques, and jewelry, as well as enjoy popular local dishes such as hummus, falafel, and mansaf, and sample the city's renowned knafeh.The area also hosts prominent historical landmarks, including the Roman Amphitheater, the Nymphaeum, and Al-Husseini Mosque, alongside the contemporary murals of "Kalha Stairs," linking downtown with Jabal Al-Lweibdeh.As part of Jordan's cultural showcase, the Roman Amphitheater will host a concert on Saturday, featuring Lebanese singer Hiba Tawaji, who will perform a selection of her well-known songs and highlights from her latest album.