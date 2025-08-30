Russia Can Not Reclaim Frozen Assets Without Paying Reparations To Ukraine, Says EU Official
"We cannot imagine a scenario in which a ceasefire or peace agreement is declared and these assets are returned to Russia without any compensation to Ukraine," Kallas stated.
According to EU data, approximately €210 billion (around $245.85 billion) in Russian assets have been frozen across the bloc since the start of the full-scale invasion.
Several EU member states-including Ukraine, Poland, and the Baltic countries-have urged the EU to seize these assets and use them to support Ukraine's recovery and defense efforts.
