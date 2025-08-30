Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
UNRWA Commissioner Urges Urgent Action To End Gaza Humanitarian Crisis


2025-08-30 03:05:37
(MENAFN- Jordan News Agency)


Amman, Aug 30 (Petra) – Philip?Lazzarini, Commissioner-General of the United Nations Relief and Works Agency for Palestine Refugees (UNRWA), called for immediate action, courage, and political will to end the suffering in Gaza.
In a statement posted on X on Saturday, Lazzarini said, "In Gaza, healthcare workers, journalists, and humanitarian personnel are being killed at a scale unprecedented in any modern conflict."
He added that all of this is occurring with impunity, noting that recent atrocities have been dismissed as mere mistakes, while the reality of famine continues to be denied.

