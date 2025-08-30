MENAFN - GetNews)



"Phoenix Family-Owned Business Recognized for Excellence in High-End Automotive Glass Services Including Exotic Sports Cars, Supercars, and Electric Vehicles"Superior Replacement Windows continues to set the standard for luxury vehicle windshield replacement in Phoenix, combining family-owned customer service with specialized expertise in high-end automotive glass services. The company's "Best in Phoenix" recognition reinforces their position as the preferred choice for owners of luxury sedans, exotic sports cars, supercars, and electric vehicles throughout Arizona.

Superior Replacement Windows, a locally owned and operated Phoenix windshield replacement company serving Maricopa County since 2010, has been awarded the prestigious "Best in Phoenix" recognition among top window glass replacement companies. This award highlights the company's exceptional customer satisfaction across their comprehensive auto glass, residential glass, and commercial glass services, with particular recognition for their specialized expertise in luxury vehicle windshield replacement.

Specialized Expertise in High-End Automotive Glass

Superior Replacement Windows has established itself as the premier destination for owners of luxury and exotic vehicles in the Phoenix metropolitan area. The company's specialized services include:

Luxury Vehicle Windshield Replacement: Superior Replacement Windows serves discerning owners of high-end domestic and import luxury sedans, providing OEM-quality glass replacement with precision calibration services.

Exotic Sports Car Glass Services: The company's certified technicians possess extensive experience working with exotic sports cars, supercars, and high-performance vehicles, ensuring each windshield replacement meets manufacturer specifications.

Electric Vehicle (EV) Specialization: As Phoenix embraces the electric vehicle revolution, Superior Replacement Windows has developed specialized expertise in EV windshield replacement, including advanced driver assistance system (ADAS) camera calibration for Tesla, Lucid Air, BMW i-series, and other premium electric vehicles.

Comprehensive Auto Glass Services Throughout Maricopa County, Arizona

Superior Replacement Windows offers a complete range of automotive glass services:



Windshield Replacement: Full windshield replacement using highest quality OEM glass and adhesive materials

Auto Glass Repair: Professional repair services for all glass types including door glass, vent glass, quarter panel glass, and rear windows

ADAS Camera Calibration : Advanced calibration services for modern vehicle safety systems

Mobile Service: Free mobile windshield replacement service throughout Maricopa County Emergency Service: Same-day and emergency windshield replacement available

Award Recognition and Industry Leadership

The "Best in Phoenix" award for 2024 recognizes Superior Replacement Windows among the top window repair companies in the Phoenix marke , based on:

Customer Satisfaction Excellence: Hundreds of 5-star reviews across multiple platforms including Google, Yelp, Trusted Business Reviews, Facebook, and Thumbtack demonstrate consistent customer satisfaction.

Industry Recognition: Previous accolades include Best of Houzz award recognition for customer service excellence and Homeadvisor screening and approval.

Professional Certification: All technicians maintain certification with a minimum of 5 years of auto glass replacement experience, ensuring expert-level service for all vehicle types.

Comprehensive Service Coverage

Superior Replacement Windows provides complete glass replacement services for:



Vehicle Types: SUVs, cars, trucks, vans, luxury sedans, exotic sports cars, supercars, and electric vehicles

Manufacturer Coverage: All vehicle makes, models, and years, including foreign and domestic manufacturers Glass Types: Windshields, door glass, vent glass, quarter panel glass, mirrors, sunroofs, panoramic roof glass, rear windows, and rear windshields

Insurance and Warranty Excellence

Superior Replacement Windows offers industry-leading customer benefits:

Insurance Expertise: Fully approved by all insurance companies in Arizona, accepting all glass coverage policies with zero deductible windshield replacement options available.

Lifetime Warranty: The nation's best lifetime warranty provided for every auto glass job, demonstrating confidence in workmanship and materials.

Price Match Guarantee: Competitive pricing with price match guarantee for cash payers, providing affordable options for under-insured motorists.

Customer Service: Dedicated customer service team handles all insurance paperwork and claim filing, streamlining the replacement process.

About Superior Replacement Windows

Founded in 2010, Superior Replacement Windows is a family-owned and operated Phoenix business specializing in windshield replacement, auto glass repair, and ADAS camera calibration services. The company serves all of Maricopa County with mobile service options and maintains the highest standards for OEM glass quality and certified technician expertise. Superior Replacement Windows is licensed, bonded, and insured, providing comprehensive glass services for automotive, residential, and commercial applications.

Company Credentials:



Licensed, bonded, and insured in Arizona

Certified technicians with minimum 5 years experience

Homeadvisor screened and approved

Winner: Best of Houzz customer service award Winner: 2024 "Best in Phoenix" top window repair companies