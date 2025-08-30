Geneva Bans Sale Of Disposable E-Cigarettes
-
Deutsch
de
Verkauf von Einweg-E-Zigaretten im Kanton Genf verboten
Original
Read more: Verkauf von Einweg-E-Zigaretten im Kanton Genf verbote
+Get the most important news from Switzerland in your inbox
“These products, which are designed to appeal to young people, are a disgrace,” said local parliamentarian Jennifer Conti. Almost all members of the cantonal parliament condemned the harmful effects of puffs on public health. They also denounced the catastrophic impact of these disposable e-cigarettes on the environment.
Disposable electronic cigarettes, also known as“vape” or“puff bars”, have been available in Switzerland for around five years and are particularly popular with young people.
Several cantons, including Valais, Bern and Jura, have already passed bans. There are also similar initiatives in the cantons of Basel-Stadt, Ticino, Solothurn, Schaffhausen and Vaud.Nationwide ban coming
A nationwide ban is also planned. In June 2024, the House of Representatives adopted a corresponding motion by Christophe Clivaz from the Green Party with a clear majority. The Senate followed suit a year later.
The federal government must now amend the Tobacco Products Act so that“puff bars” can no longer be offered for sale in Switzerland. Rechargeable e-cigarettes should be exempt from the ban.
Translated from German by DeepL/jdp
We select the most relevant news for an international audience and use automatic translation tools to translate them into 0045nglish. A journalist then reviews the translation for clarity and accuracy before publication.
Providing you with automatically translated news gives us the time to write more in-depth articles. The news stories we select have been written and carefully fact-checked by an external editorial team from news agencies such as Bloomberg or Keystone.
If you have any questions about how we work, write to us at ...Related Stories Popular Stories More International Geneva A Geneva-based global health foundation came close to 'collapse'. Where were regulators? Read more: A Geneva-based global health foundation came close to 'collapse'. Where were regulators?
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment