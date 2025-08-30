DPL 2025: Rana, Doseja Help West Delhi Set Up Final Against Central Delhi

MENAFN - IANS) New Delhi, Aug 30 (IANS) The West Delhi Lions booked their place in the grand finale of the Delhi Premier League (DPL) 2025 with a dominant eight-wicket win over the East Delhi Riders in Qualifier 2 at the Arun Jaitley Stadium here on Saturday.

Chasing a modest 140-run target, the Lions crossed the finish line with ease in the 18th over, thanks to a composed knock from Ayush Doseja and yet another fluent innings from Nitish Rana.

The chase began on a shaky note when opener Ankit Kumar fell early to Rohit Yadav for 2. However, Krish Yadav (37 off 25) and Doseja steadied the innings with a 39-run stand for the second wicket. Krish looked in fine touch, striking boundaries with ease, before he was dismissed by Mayank Rawat, caught by Kavya Gupta.

From there, Doseja found strong company in Nitish Rana. The pair ensured there were no further slip-ups as they built a solid, unbeaten partnership. Doseja remained unbeaten on 54 off 49 balls, anchoring the chase, while Rana (45 not out off 26) accelerated in trademark fashion to seal the win in style. Rawat was the standout bowler for East Delhi, returning 1/19 in his four overs.

Earlier, put in to bat, the East Delhi Riders struggled for momentum and could manage only 139/8 in their 20 overs. The Lions struck early when Shubham Dubey dismissed Hardik Sharma for 1. Arpit Rana and Sujal Singh attempted to rebuild with a 40-run partnership, but Tishant Dabla broke through, sending Sujal back for 18.

Arpit carried on to complete a fighting 50 off 38 balls, but his dismissal to Dabla left the Riders reeling at 81/3. Regular wickets pegged them back further, and despite a spirited 24* off 17 from Rounak Waghela in the death overs, they couldn't push the total to a challenging score.

The Lions' bowling unit was clinical. Manan Bhardwaj was the pick of the attack with 3-22 in 4 overs, while Dabla chipped in with 2-18 in 3 overs. Anirudh Chowdhary also contributed with 2-28 in 3 overs, ensuring the Riders never found any rhythm.

With this commanding win, the West Delhi Lions set up a blockbuster title clash against the Central Delhi Kings in the DPL 2025 final, promising a fitting finale to the tournament.