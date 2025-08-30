Bengal: List Of Tainted And Ineligible Candidates Published As Per SC Order
The list was published on the commission's website on Saturday, within the deadline set by the court. A total of 1,804 names have been published in the list.
"In compliance with the Order of the Hon'ble Supreme Court of India dated 28.08.2025.... the list of candidates as mentioned in the List 1 is attached below, who were selected, whose selection has been set aside by the Hon'ble High Court and confirmed by the Hon'ble Supreme Court, is hereby published in the official website of the West Bengal Central School Service Commission in order to place the List of such tainted candidates in public domain," read the notice.
Along with the notice, the list of tainted candidates with their roll numbers have been published.
Fresh SSC recruitment exams are scheduled to be held on September 7 and 14. The Supreme Court bench of Justice Sanjay Kumar and Justice Satish Chandra Sharma ordered that 'tainted and ineligible' candidates will not be able to appear for the exam.
The Apex Court ordered on Thursday that the commission should publish the list of names of ineligible job seekers within seven days. These tainted and ineligible candidates had gotten teaching jobs in state-run schools in the SSC recruitment scam.
As per the Supreme Court's order, the commission has made the list of names of 'tainted and ineligible' job seekers public.
A total of 1,804 names have been published. Initially, it was learnt that the commission would publish the list of 'tainted' candidates by 3 pm on Saturday.
But after a long meeting and legal advice, the SSC published the list on its website in the evening. However, the list does not separately mention how many of the 'tainted ineligibles' got appointments for classes 9-10 and classes 11-12.
