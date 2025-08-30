Amid 'Trump Is Dead' Trend On X, Viral 'Pentagon Pizza Report' Sparks Speculation
The rumour gained momentum amid US President Donald Trump 's absence from public appearances over the weekend and resurfaced clips highlighting his recent health concerns. Adding to the frenzy was an old remark by Vice President J.D. Vance about being“prepared in case of tragedy,” which many users dug up and shared widely.Also Read | 'Trump is Dead' trends as Simpsons' creator speaks mentions 'President Vance' Divided Reactions Online
As the hashtag climbed to the top of global trends, reactions split into camps. Some dismissed the chatter as politically motivated fake news. Others questioned the White House's silence, demanding clarity on Trump's health. Meanwhile, meme culture thrived, from satirical edits to GIFs, users turned the unverified claim into one of the platform's most viral conversations of the week.The 'Pentagon Pizza Report' Theory
Alongside the trending hashtag, another viral angle emerged, the so-called“Pentagon Pizza Report.” According to this internet theory, spikes in late-night pizza deliveries around the Pentagon or the White House often signal urgent, behind-the-scenes government activity.
Supporters of the theory claim past surges in pizza orders coincided with major US military or political developments, including airstrikes. Over the weekend, screenshots and posts circulated online suggesting a sudden rise in deliveries, fuelling speculation that“something big” was happening in Washington.Also Read | Trump tariffs: Would reciprocal tariffs on US be in India's benefit? No Credible Evidence
Despite the storm online, no official confirmation or credible evidence has emerged to back either Trump's death rumours or the pizza-delivery theory. Still, both narratives dominated timelines - one as a viral political hoax, the other as a half-joking“indicator” of possible government moves.
