Stellar Q1 GDP Growth Across Sectors Absolutely Exhilarating: NSE's Ashishkumar Chauhan
He said that the 7.8 per cent growth is the best performance in the world, which shows the great momentum the Indian economy is currently going through.
“The growth is seen across sectors -- travel, tourism, production, manufacturing, services, the tertiary sector. Overall, this has been a tremendous performance, especially if you look at the growth rate projections even by global agencies as they don't give more than 6.5 per cent growth rate for the entire calendar year to India,” the NSE CEO added.
India's GDP growth accelerated to a robust 7.8 per cent in the first quarter (April-June) of the current financial year compared to the growth of 6.5 per cent during same quarter of FY 2024-25, official figures released by the Ministry of Statistics showed.
The agriculture sector bounced back with a strong growth rate of 3.7 per cent in the first quarter of 2025-26, as compared to the growth rate of 1.5 per cent registered in the first quarter of the last financial year when farm output was hit by an erratic monsoon.
The manufacturing sector posted a growth 7.7 per cent and the construction sector grew by 7.6 per cent.
The growth rate of the tertiary sector which includes services shot up to 9.3 per cent during the first quarter of 2025-26 compared to the corresponding figure of 6.8 per cent in Q1 of FY 2024-25.
According to Chauhan, the next half of current fiscal is looking equally good because of the great monsoon season, low inflation along with the inherent strength that the Indian economy has.
“Going forward, the GST and tax reforms will help increase the growth rate even further,” he noted.
