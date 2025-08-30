West Bengal Urdu Academy Postpones Event To Be Attended By Javed Akhtar After Protests By Jamiat Ulema-E-Hind
Nuzhat Zainab, West Bengal Urdu Academy Secretary, said the event was postponed due to unavoidable circumstances.
In a brief press statement, Zainab said, "Due to unavoidable circumstances, the four-day programme of the West Bengal Urdu Academy scheduled from August 31 to September 3, is being postponed."
However, sources said the event has been postponed after Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's Kolkata unit raised their formal objection to Javed Akhtar being the chief guest to the Urdu Academy event.
A few days back, the political outfit wrote a letter to the West Bengal Urdu Academy in this regard.
The Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind's Kolkata unit General Secretary Zillur Rahman Arif opposed the invitation of Javed Akhtar as the chief guest at the Kolkata Mushaira.
"We have sent a letter to the Urdu Academy. We have appealed to the Vice-Chairman of the Urdu Academy that this programme is a matter of joy for the whole of West Bengal, but inviting Javed Akhtar to it has caused a lot of unease among people. Javed Akhtar has spoken a lot of bad things against Islam, against Muslims, and against Allah. This person is not a human but a devil in human guise. Do not include Javed Akhtar in this programme," he said.
He added that the event is a matter of joy for the whole of West Bengal, but inviting Akhtar to it has caused a lot of unease among the people within the Muslim community.
In the letter, Jamiat Ulema-e-Hind said that it is not right to invite such a person to any prestigious programme in the Urdu language.
"There are many good poets, writers, and journalists in the Urdu world who can be invited to this programme," it added.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment