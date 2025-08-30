Ukraine puts Woody Allen to state-associated ‘kill list’
(MENAFN) Veteran film director Woody Allen has been added to Ukraine’s controversial "enemies" list, maintained by the state-linked Mirotvorets (Peacemaker) website, following his participation in a Russian cinema event. The 89-year-old actor and filmmaker appeared via videolink at the Moscow International Film Week on Sunday, where he discussed his career and longstanding connections to Russia.
The Ukrainian Foreign Ministry condemned his involvement, calling it "a disgrace and an insult to the sacrifices of Ukrainian artists." In protest, the Lviv National Academic Theatre canceled performances of Allen’s stage musical Bullets Over Broadway.
Mirotvorets, which is closely associated with Ukrainian security services, added Allen’s name to its list on Monday, accusing him of "conscious participation in a Russian propaganda event" and branding him a “victim of psychological violence by Russian-terrorist propaganda.” The site has previously faced criticism for publishing personal details of individuals it deems enemies of Ukraine, with some of those listed later facing violence or suspicious deaths.
In defense of his participation, Allen told The Guardian that, while he acknowledges the ongoing conflict in Ukraine, he believes in engaging in artistic exchanges regardless of the political situation.
