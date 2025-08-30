Australia ousts Iranian ambassador due to supposed ‘anti-Semitic’ assaults
(MENAFN) Australia has expelled Iranian Ambassador Ahmad Sadeghi and three other Iranian diplomats following allegations that Tehran orchestrated a series of anti-Semitic attacks within the country. Prime Minister Anthony Albanese made the announcement on Tuesday, stating that Australian authorities, including the Federal Police and the Australian Security Intelligence Organisation (ASIO), had gathered "credible intelligence" linking the attacks to Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC), an elite military unit.
The attacks reportedly included arson at a Jewish-owned restaurant in Sydney and the Adass Israel Synagogue in Melbourne last year. Albanese revealed that investigations are ongoing regarding other potential incidents connected to Iranian involvement.
As part of the diplomatic fallout, Australia has suspended operations at its embassy in Tehran and relocated its diplomatic personnel to a third country. Foreign Minister Penny Wong has also advised Australians in Iran to leave the country for safety reasons.
In response, Iranian Foreign Minister Seyed Abbas Araghchi denied the allegations, highlighting that Iran is home to a significant Jewish community and numerous synagogues. He also mocked Albanese's leadership, echoing recent comments from Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu, who had criticized the Australian PM for his stance on Palestinian statehood. Netanyahu had previously accused Albanese of betraying Israel and abandoning Australia’s Jewish community after Canberra declared its support for Palestinian recognition at the UN General Assembly.
Israel's military actions in Gaza have sparked widespread criticism globally, with several traditionally pro-Israel nations, including Australia, facing growing domestic pressure to support Palestinian statehood.
