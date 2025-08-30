Russian engineers finish huge railway project between Azerbaijan, Georgia
(MENAFN) Russian engineers have finished the digitalization of the Baku–Boyuk-Kasik railway line, a vital route linking Azerbaijan and Georgia. The final phase of the project focused on modernizing the 122-kilometer Ujar–Hajigabul section, which had not seen any updates since 1980.
The work was carried out by Natsproyektstroy, a major Russian infrastructure holding that oversees projects in railroads, roads, bridges, energy, and ports. The outdated relay-based systems on the route were replaced with the advanced microprocessor centralization system, MPC-EL-AZ, developed by Azerbaijan’s Rail Trans Service in collaboration with Russian digital technology.
The new system will manage six stations, 19 level crossings, and over 120 switches. Dispatchers will now be able to remotely control signals, set routes, and monitor system conditions using computer-based systems.
This upgrade is expected to enhance the corridor’s operational efficiency and safety. Dmitry Bolotsky, Deputy General Director for Commerce at Natsproyektstroy, stated that the digital system will increase passenger train speeds from 100 km/h to 140 km/h and freight speeds from 80 km/h to 120 km/h. Train intervals will also decrease from 20 minutes to eight minutes once fully implemented.
Since 2019, Natsproyektstroy has converted 711 switches and 27 stations along the Baku–Boyuk-Kasik line to digital control, including major hubs in Ganja, Yevlakh, Ujar, and the Boyuk-Kasik power system junction. The project has also supported job creation in Azerbaijan through localized production in partnership with Rail Trans Service.
The work was carried out by Natsproyektstroy, a major Russian infrastructure holding that oversees projects in railroads, roads, bridges, energy, and ports. The outdated relay-based systems on the route were replaced with the advanced microprocessor centralization system, MPC-EL-AZ, developed by Azerbaijan’s Rail Trans Service in collaboration with Russian digital technology.
The new system will manage six stations, 19 level crossings, and over 120 switches. Dispatchers will now be able to remotely control signals, set routes, and monitor system conditions using computer-based systems.
This upgrade is expected to enhance the corridor’s operational efficiency and safety. Dmitry Bolotsky, Deputy General Director for Commerce at Natsproyektstroy, stated that the digital system will increase passenger train speeds from 100 km/h to 140 km/h and freight speeds from 80 km/h to 120 km/h. Train intervals will also decrease from 20 minutes to eight minutes once fully implemented.
Since 2019, Natsproyektstroy has converted 711 switches and 27 stations along the Baku–Boyuk-Kasik line to digital control, including major hubs in Ganja, Yevlakh, Ujar, and the Boyuk-Kasik power system junction. The project has also supported job creation in Azerbaijan through localized production in partnership with Rail Trans Service.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
Most popular stories
Market Research
- Invromining Expands AI Quant Infrastructure To Broaden Access To Digital Asset Strategies
- BTCC Summer Festival 2025 Unites Japan's Web3 Community
- Argentina Real Estate Market Size, Growth, Trends & Outlook 2033
- United States Animal Health Market Size, Industry Trends, Share, Growth And Report 2025-2033
- Fitness App Market Is Expected To Reach USD 18.16 Billion By 2033 At CAGR 22.51%
- Latin America Mobile Payment Market To Hit USD 1,688.0 Billion By 2033
CommentsNo comment