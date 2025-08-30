Gaza Bleeds: Israeli Raids Kill 9 More Civilians
(MENAFN) A new wave of intense Israeli military offensive has claimed the lives of at least nine Palestinians in Gaza City since Saturday, according to multiple news outlets. An Israeli news source, noted that the military has been conducting “extensive activity” in the Zeitoun district of Gaza City since midnight.
A correspondent confirmed a series of Israeli army raids and demolitions at dawn in the Zeitoun and Sheikh Radwan areas. A Palestinian news agency reported that five individuals perished after Israeli warplanes struck a family home in the Nuseirat refugee camp, located south of Gaza City.
Additional casualties were reported elsewhere in the city. Two people were killed in an assault on an apartment in the Al-Karama area, northwest of Gaza City. A separate strike on the Shawa and Hosari tower on Al-Wihda Street claimed another life. Furthermore, a medical source informed media that a Palestinian child was killed in an Israeli bombing at the entrance of Deir al-Balah in central Gaza.
These recent deaths follow a particularly deadly Friday, where approximately 80 Palestinians were killed across the Gaza Strip, predominantly in Gaza City, according to medical sources. Israeli media reported late Friday that fierce combat, supported by airstrikes and heavy artillery fire, was underway in the city's outer neighborhoods as Israel seeks to occupy the area.
Social media reports have suggested Israeli soldiers may have been killed in recent security incidents in Gaza, though these claims have not been officially verified.
The current attacks are part of "Operation Gideon 2," approved by Defense Minister Israel Katz on August 21 with the goal of occupying Gaza City. The large-scale attacks, which commenced two weeks ago in the Zeitoun neighborhood, have now expanded to Sabra. Israel has designated the region a "dangerous combat zone" and has intensified its bombardments since early Thursday.
Since October 2023, more than 63,000 Palestinians have been killed in Gaza by Israeli forces. The military campaign has caused widespread devastation, pushing the enclave to the brink of famine. The International Criminal Court issued arrest warrants last November for Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu and his former Defense Minister Yoav Gallant for alleged war crimes and crimes against humanity in Gaza. Israel is also currently facing a genocide case at the International Court of Justice concerning its war on the enclave.
