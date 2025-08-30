Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
UN Secretary-General is concerned about violence in Sudan

UN Secretary-General is concerned about violence in Sudan


2025-08-30 07:05:06
(MENAFN) UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres expressed deep concern Friday over escalating violence in North Darfur, condemning ongoing assaults by the Rapid Support Forces (RSF) on the city of El Fasher. "The Secretary-General is appalled by the relentless attacks by the Rapid Support Forces on El Fasher in Sudan's North Darfur," his spokesman Stephane Dujarric said.

The statement highlighted that El Fasher has been under siege for over 500 days, trapping hundreds of thousands of civilians. Recent weeks have seen “near-continuous shelling” and repeated deadly attacks on the Abu Shouk displacement camp, which was identified as facing famine conditions late last year.

"Since 11 August, the United Nations has documented at least 125 civilians having been killed in the El Fasher area, including summary executions, with the actual death toll likely higher," the statement added. Guterres warned of "grave risks of serious violations of international humanitarian law as well as violations and abuses of international human rights law, including ethnically motivated ones." He also noted that, despite pre-positioned supplies, humanitarian access remains blocked due to repeated attacks on aid workers and assets. The UN chief called for "an immediate ceasefire in and around the El Fasher area," urging protection for civilians, safe delivery of aid, and secure passage for those wishing to leave.

"The Secretary-General's Personal Envoy, Ramtane Lamamra, is continuing to engage the warring parties," the statement said, emphasizing Lamamra’s readiness to support a political process.

El Fasher has been under siege since May, with local groups accusing the RSF of targeting civilian areas despite international calls to safeguard humanitarian corridors. The conflict between Sudan’s army and the RSF, ongoing since April 2023, has resulted in thousands of deaths and displaced millions.

MENAFN30082025000045017281ID1109996358

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search