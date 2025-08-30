Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
Iran's Top Official Utters Nation's Support To Azerbaijani-Armenian Peace Dialogue


2025-08-30 07:04:52
(MENAFN- Trend News Agency) BAKU, Azerbaijan, August 30.​ Iran supports a peace dialogue between Armenia and Azerbaijan, said Ali Larijani, Secretary of Iran's Supreme National Security Council, Trend reports.

Speaking during a meeting in Tehran with his Armenian counterpart, Armen Grigoryan, Larijani emphasized that Iran is a strong advocate for peace and stability in the region and has consistently supported regional countries in efforts to achieve lasting stability.

During the meeting, officials from both countries discussed the development of bilateral relations, the upcoming signing of a strategic cooperation agreement, the improvement of the North-South International Transport Corridor, and the connection of the Persian Gulf with the Black Sea.

