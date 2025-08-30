Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


Türkiye’s Banking Sector Posts Growth in Net Profits

2025-08-30 06:33:07
(MENAFN) Türkiye’s banking industry recorded net profits of 479.2 billion Turkish liras ($11.84 billion) in July, according to the country's banking regulator on Friday.

This represents a 37.4% year-on-year increase, as reported by the Banking Regulation and Supervision Agency (BDDK).

The sector’s total assets reached 40.7 trillion liras ($1 trillion) by the end of July, with loans, the largest asset category, accounting for 20.05 trillion liras ($469 billion).

Deposits, the primary liabilities item, amounted to 23.48 trillion Turkish liras ($581.1 billion).

In line with lenders' minimum capital requirements, the banking sector's regulatory capital-to-risk-weighted-assets ratio stood at 18.2% by the end of July.

The ratio of non-performing loans to total cash loans was 2.18%, indicating a relatively healthy loan portfolio.

As of July’s end, 66 banks, including state, private, and foreign lenders as well as deposit, participation, and development/investment banks, were active in Türkiye’s banking sector.

The sector employed 211,168 individuals across 10,811 branches, both within Türkiye and abroad.

