Khalid Jamil's Dream Start: Why India's CAFA Nations Cup Win Over Tajikistan Matters Amid ISL Limbo

Hisor [Tajikistan]: When Indian Football Team's new coach Khalid Jamil did not name Sunil Chhetri in the 23-member squad for the CAFA Nations Cup in Tajikistan, eyebrows were raised. A legend in his own right, Chhetri had come out of retirement ahead of the third round of 2027 Asian Cup qualifiers in March to help a confused squad under Manolo Marquez. The former India captain Sunil Chhetri is the fourth-leading goal-scorer in international football, with 94 goals in 151 matches. He is only behind other footballing greats, Cristiano Ronaldo (135), Lionel Messi (112), and Ali Daei (104). On Friday night, the dawn of a new era was evident after Anwar Ali and Sandesh Jhingan helped Khalid Jamil begin his career on a winning note. The Blue Tigers defeated the hosts with a 2-1 victory, India's first victory in nearly two years away from home.

How India Secured A Historic Result

India last won an away match in November 2023 in Kuwait during the World Cup qualifiers. The new era with Jamil at the helm began with India adopting a 4-4-1-1 formation, with Vikram Partap Singh and Irfan Yadwad making up the front two. While Tajikistan threatened with early possession, it was India who made the most of its limited opportunities. In a topsy-turvy affair, the contest was decided by the finest of margins. From Anwar's attacking prowess to Gurpreet's magic with the gloves, the 133rd-ranked side enjoyed one of its finest nights on the field against the 106th-ranked team. Uvais took a long throw, a common Jamil tactic, hoping to unlock Tajikistan's defence. Anwar got his head to the ball, Tajikistan's goalkeeper crumbled under pressure while attempting to clear it, but only did a half job. The ball returned to Anwar, who headed it into the back of the net to hand India an early lead. Tajikistan's defender tried to clear it off the line but sent the ball crashing to the roof of the net. India continued to ride high with its newfound momentum as Tajikistan tried to find a solution to its problems through a slow, build-up style of play. India continued to maintain its robust defensive shape to negate the threat posed by Tajikistan's long-ball ploy. In the 13th minute, India doubled its lead, and Anwar was at the heart of it yet again. He whipped in a corner from the right, and Rahul Bheke headed it to force a block by Hasanov. Sandesh Jhingan, who stood a yard away from the goal, smashed the ball into the back of the net. While pursuing their first, Tajikistan tried to build pressure on India's defence by testing the goalkeeper and captain Gurpreet Sandhu. Tajikistan continued to knock on India's door with set-piece situations and running down the flanks to open the visitor's formation. Tajikistan eventually reaped their reward in the 21st minute with Ehsoni Panshanbe flaunting his skills and vision to find Shahrom Samiev inside the box, who sent the ball past Gurpreet with a clinical strike to cut down the deficit to one. India appeared visibly shaken, and the defence scrambled with Tajikistan seeking an equaliser with a long throw, but it was to no avail. The intensity eventually subsided, and India sat in a comfortable position as the first half ended with India leading the contest 2-1. The players returned to the pitch for the second half in Hisor with the hosts continuing their hunt for an equaliser. Just moments after the resumption of the game, the hosts nearly equalised after Panshanbe slotted the ball into the middle just outside the box, off a free kick, and Alisher Jalilov pounced on the opportunity. He shot straight at Gurpreet, who managed to get his fingertips to it to make a priceless save. Realising the gravity of the situation, Jamil introduced Danish Farooq, Nikhil Prabhu, and Naorem Mahesh in place of Suresh Singh, Jeakson Singh, and Lallianzuala Chhangte in the 55th minute. The contest became a back-and-forth affair between India and Tajikistan, as they relentlessly pursued their next goal. Gurpreet continued to make timely saves to keep the scoreline intact as Tajikistan upped the ante to push India's back against the wall. India held its breath in the 70th minute after Rustam Soirov went down in the box after a soft touch from Vikram Partap Singh. Soirov stepped up to deliver the equaliser from the spot, but a sluggish effort left his side trailing yet again. Gurpreet dove low to make a match-winning save and ensure India survived its biggest scare. In the 83rd minute, Irfan Yadwad struggled after a collision and visibly appeared in pain and discomfort. The medical staff arrived, and he was eventually stretchered off the field; Ashique Kuruniyan was introduced in his place. In one final push, Tajikistan's Soirov floated the ball from the left, but Hanonov's header went wide as the hosts' redemption arc concluded with a bitter 2-1 defeat.

Troubled Times For Indian Football

The win comes at a time when Indian football is facing serious trouble, with the Indian Super League's (ISL) future clouded in uncertainty and clubs like Bengaluru FC and Chennaiyin FC taking drastic steps to cut costs. The All India Football Federation (AIFF) is locked in a dispute with its commercial partner Football Sports Development Limited (FSDL), with the 15-year Master Rights Agreement set to expire this year. The deadlock has stalled the ISL, forcing clubs into painful decisions, including salary suspensions and temporary shutdowns of operations. Yet, while off-field uncertainties dominate the headlines, Jamil's men delivered on the pitch. India's spirited win over Tajikistan showed that the national team is still capable of fighting hard and producing results against competitive Asian sides. For supporters, it was a timely reminder that Indian football's heartbeat is not entirely lost, even as administrative turmoil threatens to derail the sport's growth. AIFF president Kalyan Chaubey has assured that the ISL will continue and stressed that it must remain a platform to produce top-quality Indian forwards. But until the future of the league is secured, victories like the one in the CAFA Nations Cup will serve as vital morale boosts - both for the players and for millions of fans who fear for the direction of Indian football.

What Next For The Blue Tigers?

India will have their task cut on Monday against World No 20 Iran in their next CAFA Nations Cup match. The win over Tajikistan has given India a timely boost, and spirits will be high in the camp. Iran, Asia's heavyweights and regulars at the FIFA World Cup, bring physicality, pace, and attacking depth that will stretch Khalid Jamil's men in every department. For India, the task will be to stay compact, disciplined, and frustrate Iran by denying them space. A low defensive block with quick transitions on the counter could be the best route, with Lallianzuala Chhangte's speed and Brandon Fernandes' creativity key in launching breakaways. Set-pieces will also be vital, with Sandesh Jhingan's aerial presence offering one of the few avenues to nick a goal. India must also manage the game intelligently, slowing the tempo, cutting passing lanes, and avoiding late lapses of concentration. Even a draw would be a statement result against such formidable opponents, and if India can fight with the same intensity they showed against Tajikistan, hope will linger amid the storm facing Indian football.

