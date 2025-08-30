Tyler Pommier Urges Communities To Reclaim Power-Literally

MENAFN - Zex PR Wire)

Louisiana, USA, 30th August 2025, ZEX PR WIRE , Tyler Pommier , Executive Vice President of Innovation at GulfStream Renewables, is calling on individuals, communities, and leaders across the U.S. to rethink the way energy is produced, shared, and understood. After years of spearheading clean energy projects across the Gulf Coast, Pommier is using his platform to raise awareness about energy equity and local empowerment through decentralized, renewable systems.

“Everyone deserves access to clean power,” Pommier says.“Not just for the environment, but for dignity, safety, and freedom.”

This message is central to Pommier's recent TEDx talk titled“Decentralizing Power: Energy Belongs to Everyone.” It also echoes throughout his work developing solar, wind, and battery systems that support schools, neighborhoods, and underserved rural areas.

The Power Gap

Pommier's advocacy comes at a time when energy insecurity remains a serious issue. According to the U.S. Energy Information Administration:



Nearly one in three U.S. households faces some form of energy insecurity each year.

In rural and low-income communities, power outages and energy costs impact health, education, and economic stability. Schools in underserved areas face frequent disruptions due to unreliable power, affecting student learning and safety.

“This isn't just a technical problem-it's a people problem,” says Pommier.“When a school loses power, classrooms close. When a family can't afford heating, people get sick. Energy touches every part of our lives.”

Local Action, Local Control

One of Pommier's proudest achievements is a series of solar-plus-battery installations in rural schools across Louisiana.

“These schools had constant outages,” he explains.“We gave them a way to stay open, save money, and be resilient. That kind of project shows how clean energy can serve real human needs.”

He believes decentralized systems-like rooftop solar, community microgrids, and battery storage-can give control back to families, schools, and local governments.

“I want to see communities that don't just use power,” he says.“I want to see communities that own their power.”

Making Clean Energy Understandable

Pommier is also focused on simplifying the conversation.“You can't just throw data at people,” he says.“You have to explain how it affects their daily lives. Like: Will your fridge stay on in a storm? Will your kid's school stay open during a blackout?”

His plainspoken approach has made him a trusted voice at town halls, schools, and policy meetings.

What You Can Do

Pommier isn't asking people to wait for government action or big investment. Instead, he's offering simple steps that everyday people can take:



Learn how your home or building uses energy.

Ask questions at local meetings about power sourcing and grid reliability.

Support community solar projects or energy co-ops.

Encourage schools and public buildings to explore renewable options. Talk about it. Share energy stories with neighbors, family, and friends.

“Start small,” Pommier says.“Talk to your city council. Learn how your utility works. Ask where your electricity comes from. That's how change begins.”

About Tyler Pommier

Tyler Pommier has spent over a decade in the renewable energy sector, leading projects across solar, wind, and bioenergy. He currently serves as EVP of Innovation at GulfStream Renewables. A Baton Rouge native, Pommier holds degrees from Louisiana State University and the University of Michigan. He is a recipient of the Clean Grid Innovator Award and Green Leader of the Year, and serves on the boards of the Louisiana Clean Energy Council and National Renewable Futures Forum.