Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce part ways with coach Jose Mourinho


2025-08-30 04:59:13
(MENAFN) Turkish Super Lig side Fenerbahce announced on Friday that they have parted ways with head coach Jose Mourinho.

“We have decided to end our cooperation with Jose Mourinho, who led our professional football team during the 2024-2025 season. We thank him for his contributions and wish him success in his future endeavors,” the club said in an official statement.

The decision follows Fenerbahce’s exit from the UEFA Champions League playoffs, where they were eliminated by Benfica just two days ago.

During his tenure, Mourinho, the Portuguese manager famed for his successful European career, managed 62 matches across all competitions, achieving 37 wins, 14 draws, and 11 losses.

