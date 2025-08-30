German media states Russia uses drones to spie on transport routes in Germany
(MENAFN) German media reported on Friday that Russia is systematically tracking military transport routes in Germany and other European countries to monitor weapons deliveries to Ukraine.
According to Wirtschaftswoche magazine, suspected Russian drones are observing US and NATO transport routes, collecting intelligence on upcoming weapons and ammunition shipments to the frontlines. Western intelligence sources cited by the magazine said Russian authorities possess detailed knowledge of Ukraine’s defense suppliers, including the type and quantity of weapons, which benefits Russian forces in Ukraine.
The report also claims that Russian drones are surveilling military bases across Germany, including sites where Ukrainian soldiers receive training.
The alleged drone activity comes amid heightened NATO-Russia tensions over the ongoing Ukraine conflict. Germany has been a major military supporter of Ukraine since the war began in February 2022, providing €40 billion ($46.6 billion) in aid, including Leopard 2 tanks, Gepard anti-aircraft tanks, Marder combat vehicles, and Patriot and IRIS-T air defense systems.
