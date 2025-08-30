Ezway Network Launches New Los Angeles Headquarters With Historic Ribbon Cutting Ceremony At Epic Icon Center

EZWAY LA LAUNCH LOGO

The City and County of Los Angeles will witness a groundbreaking moment as eZWay Network officially launches its new eZWay LA headquarters.

- Eric ZuleyLOS ANGELES, CA, UNITED STATES, August 30, 2025 /EINPresswire / -- The City and County of Los Angeles will witness a groundbreaking moment as eZWay Network officially launches its new eZWay LA headquarters with a Launch Celebration & Ribbon Cutting Ceremony at the prestigious Epic Icon Center. This high-profile, catered event will unite celebrities, influencers, press, entrepreneurs, and community leaders for a night of entertainment, networking, and impact.This historic event is dedicated to“Giving the City of Angels Back to The Angels – the eZWay.”STAR-STUDDED GUESTS & PERFORMANCESThe Gold Carpet will be shining with an impressive roster of celebrities and dignitaries, including:Kate Linder – Star of Young & The Restless, Hollywood Walk of FameRick“Freeway” Ross – Motivational Speaker & Co-Founder, Freeway NetworkKen Davitian – Known for Borat, Cobra Kai, Get SmartHenry Tillman – Olympic Gold Medalist, Boxing Hall of FamerJoel Diamond – Grammy-nominated Music ProducerVan Dichoso & Paul Bunch – Executives of River Rock Films (CAA film project repped)Gabriel Cannon – Winner of ABC's Claim to Fame, brother of Nick CannonJohn Duffy – Hollywood Producer & DirectorSeptimius The Great – Grammy-winning artist and special eZWay Network announcement honoreeJoel Diamon - Platinum Music ProducerDr. Cherlyn Lee - Michael Jackson's NutritionistCornell "Coach" Ward - Los Angeles Mayor's Office, Community Safety DirectorTrae Ireland - Actor, Director, ProducerRebecca Holden - Knightrider TV SeriesDr. Olympia Gellini - Founder Family Film Awards on CBSCassandra Cooper - Co-founder of National Social Media AwardsDr. Eric Zuley - CEO eZWay Network, Executive Producer of eZWay LA, Co-owner National Social Media Awards Los AngelesLive Performances & Awards:Award-winning singer-songwriter John Michael FerrariRising artist Alicia LoomisHip-hop artist Tyrone GFashion for a Cause runway show presented by Charlie DesignsUniversal Peace Federation Ambassadorship RecognitionseZWay Heroe Ambassadors CeremonyMAJOR PRESS COVERAGEOver 20 major media outlets and camera crews are confirmed, including Getty Images, Shutterstock, CIE FASHION MAGAZINE, BEVERLY HILLS TIMES, eZWay News, Hello Hollywood TV, FAB TV, and more, ensuring global visibility.TV & MEDIA PARTNERSHIPSeZWay Network will announce a groundbreaking new alliance with IVOD THE EZWAY, On The Marc TV, Non Profit TV, along with 12 additional TV channels and network partners, expanding reach to over 400 million homes and devices worldwide.SPONSORSThis historic evening is proudly sponsored by:Langers Juice, Halo Events, Non Profit TV, WealthXO, Extraordinary Keys, AMG Management, All in One Ent., Eliot Beauty, Goooo Time Apparel, and more.BENEFITING BETTER VISION FOR CHILDRENEVENT DETAILS📍 Location: Epic Icon Center, 2038 Sacramento St, Los Angeles, CA 90021 Los Angeles, CA🗓 Date: Sunday, August 31, 2025⏰ Time: 5:00 PM – 10:00 PM (Ribbon Cutting at 6:30 PM)🎟 Private Event – RSVP required at . Guests must download the eZWay Network App (invite code: ezway) for entry.

