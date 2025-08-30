Houthi Official Vows Responding to Israeli Attacks
(MENAFN) Houthi military leader Muhammad Abdul Karim Al-Ghamari declared on Friday that Israel’s assaults on Yemen’s capital, Sanaa, "will not go unpunished," after reports emerged of an attempted assassination of top Houthi figures, according to a Houthi-linked news outlet.
Al-Ghamari stated that Israel’s bombardment of residential areas in Sanaa would be met with consequences.
He affirmed Yemen’s unwavering stance in backing the Gaza Strip, no matter the "scale of targeting or sacrifices required."
Al-Ghamari described Israel's intensified actions in both Gaza and Yemen as indicators of weakness rather than strength, despite nearly two years of military operations.
He commended Palestinians as "heroes" who are "preparing to inflict heavy losses" on Israeli forces, and honored the resilience of Gaza’s citizens.
On Thursday, the Israeli armed forces revealed they had attempted to eliminate Al-Ghamari and Houthi Defense Minister Mohammed al-Atifi through airstrikes in Sanaa.
According to a statement, other prominent members of the Houthi administration were also targeted.
Israel claimed the attack aimed at a senior Houthi leadership assembly was carried out using accurate intelligence and was sanctioned by top political figures and Chief of Staff Eyal Zamir.
