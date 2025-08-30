UAE Empowers Innovators With IP Pact

MENAFN - The Arabian Post) Arabian Post Staff -Dubai

The Ministry of Economy and Tourism has signed a Memorandum of Understanding with Dubai Science Park to reinforce legal and technical assistance for patent registration and intellectual property protection. The agreement is set to ease processing procedures and support businesses across TECOM Group's business districts.

Support will extend to companies located in Dubai Science Park and other hubs such as Dubai Internet City, Dubai Media City, and Dubai International Academic City. The collaborative framework introduces expert guidance and streamlined mechanisms for innovators, aiming to enhance patent registration and commercialisation both locally and internationally.

Dr Abdulrahman Al Muaini, Assistant Undersecretary for the Intellectual Property Sector at the Ministry, emphasised a sustained commitment to fostering the national innovation ecosystem through partnerships that bolster IP protection capabilities. Marwan Abdulaziz Janahi, Senior Vice‐President of Dubai Science Park along with Dubai Knowledge Park and Dubai International Academic City, described the pact as a catalyst for accelerating research and innovation with global resonance.

Growth in patent activity underscores the impetus for such a partnership. From January to July 2025, the Ministry recorded 1,221 patents, up from 466 for the equivalent period in the prior year. Meanwhile, patent applications rose to 2,430 from 1,996 in the same timeframe. This solid year‐on‐year increase signals both institutional and societal recognition of the strategic importance of intellectual property.

Dubai Science Park serves as a key component of the UAE's innovation infrastructure, hosting over 500 entities-including global firms such as AstraZeneca, BeiGene, and Pfizer-and facilitating the work of more than 6,500 professionals in the life sciences, energy and environmental sectors. Facilities include Grade‐A offices, LEED‐certified laboratories, and sophisticated logistics infrastructure.

The MoU also introduces outreach initiatives-for instance, workshops, training sessions, and awareness campaigns-designed to enhance IP literacy among business owners and innovators across TECOM's network of districts.

This agreement aligns with the UAE's long‐term strategy to transform into a knowledge‐based economy by 2031. It reflects a broader ambition to position the nation as a global centre for innovation and research by providing creators with robust protections for their intellectual property.

The new MoU follows earlier initiatives such as the Accelerated Patent Grant agreement with the United States Patent and Trademark Office, which aimed to speed up UAE patent approvals for inventions granted in the United States. Furthermore, the Ministry's 'Green IP Roadmap' introduced accelerated registration for sustainable and eco‐friendly innovations-pushing to reduce registration timelines from 42 months to six and increasing patent numbers to 6,000 by 2026.

