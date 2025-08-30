TN CM Stalin Embarks On Week-Long UK, Germany Trip To Attract Investments

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, Aug 30 (IANS) Chief Minister M.K. Stalin left for a week-long official tour of Germany and the UK on Saturday to attract business investments to Tamil Nadu and strengthen ties with the global Tamil diaspora.

CM Stalin departed from Chennai at 9.50 a.m. on an Emirates Airlines flight via Dubai, with his first stop scheduled in Germany. Before his departure, he reached the VIP lounge at Chennai airport, where ministers, MPs, MLAs, party executives, officials, and members of the public gathered to see him off.

Speaking to reporters at the airport, he said, "I am travelling to Germany and England for a week to attract new business investments and sign fresh agreements. I will return on September 8."

He highlighted that since the DMK government assumed office in 2021, the state had secured investments worth Rs 10,62,752 crore through 922 MoUs, generating over 32 lakh jobs.

He added that his earlier trips to the US, Spain, Japan, the UAE, and Singapore resulted in 36 MoUs, of which 23 have already been implemented, with several companies starting production.

Outlining the agenda, the Chief Minister is scheduled to participate in the Non-Resident Tamil Indians Association – Europe meet on August 31 in Cologne, Germany, and attend the 'Great Tamil Dream' event organised by the diaspora, where he will invite investors to set up industries in Tamil Nadu.

After completing engagements in Germany by September 1, CM Stalin will proceed to the UK. On September 2 and 3, he is expected to interact with entrepreneurs at the University of Cambridge.

On September 4, he will deliver a speech at the unveiling of a Periyar portrait at Oxford University and attend welfare programmes organised by Tamil diaspora groups.

Later, on September 6, he will join cultural and community events in London. For his return, two travel plans have been prepared: either a direct British Airways flight from London on September 7, arriving in Chennai at 3.30 a.m. on September 8, or via Emirates Airlines through Dubai, in which case he will land at 8 a.m. the same day.

Responding to criticism from Opposition Leader Edappadi K. Palaniswami over frequent foreign trips, the Chief Minister remarked, "He thinks my trip will be like his trip. But all my visits have resulted in signed MoUs, and these agreements are being implemented. Every journey of mine is a planned mission, not a mere tour."

CM Stalin reiterated his government's long-term vision of making Tamil Nadu a trillion-dollar economy and said global investor summits and periodic foreign visits are part of this strategy.