PM Modi Invites Japan Governors To Participate In 'India's Growth Story'

MENAFN - IANS) Tokyo, Aug 30 (IANS) Prime Minister Narendra Modi met with the governors of 16 prefectures in Japan on Saturday, calling for them to participate in "India's growth story" by leveraging new initiatives and forging partnerships with Indian state governments.

The meeting reaffirmed India's commitment to strengthening bilateral ties with Japan through grassroots and regional-level collaborations, according to the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA).

The meeting underscored the growing importance of the State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative, aimed at fostering cooperation between Indian states and Japanese prefectures across a range of strategic sectors.

In his address, PM Modi noted that India-Japan contemporary ties, drawing vitality from the age-old civilisational connections between the two countries, "have continued to flourish," according to the statement by the Prime Minister's Office (PMO).

Highlighting the momentum in the India-Japan Special Strategic and Global Partnership across domains, he emphasised that the time had come to give a "renewed push" to State-Prefecture engagement, going beyond the ties centred around Tokyo and Delhi.

In this context, PM Modi underlined the State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative launched at the 15th Annual Summit, which "would give a boost to trade, technology, tourism, skills, security and cultural linkages between the two countries. "

He urged the Japanese Governors and Indian state governments to "leverage the new initiative and forge partnerships" in the fields of manufacturing, technology, innovation, mobility, next-generation infrastructure, start-ups and SMEs.

Noting that each Prefecture in Japan has its niche economic and technological strengths, and likewise Indian states have their own diverse capabilities, the Prime Minister invited the Governors to participate in "India's growth story."

He urged them to contribute towards youth and skills exchange commitments made by the two countries and "optimally combine Japanese technology with Indian talent."

The Governors, meanwhile, noted that sub-national collaboration was key to take India-Japan business, educational, cultural and people-to-people ties to the "next level of ambition."

Sharing the key details of the meeting, the MEA had earlier said, "Taking greater strides in the steadfast India-Japan ties. PM Narendra Modi met with the Governors of 16 prefectures in Tokyo. PM highlighted the potential of states-prefectures collaboration and, in this regard, urged action under the State-Prefecture Partnership Initiative launched during the 15th Annual Summit for shared progress."

"Discussions focused on ways to further deepen the growing partnerships between Indian states and Japanese prefectures in the fields of technology, innovation, investment, skills, start-ups and SMEs," the ministry posted on X.