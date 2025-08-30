EU Calls For Dialogue To Resolve Dispute In Libya
(MENAFN- Gulf Times) The European Union mission to Libya expressed serious concern about the deteriorating security situation in the capital, Tripoli, and called on all parties to resolve their disputes through peaceful dialogue with the support of the United Nations Support Mission in Libya.
In a statement shared by EU Ambassador to Libya Nicola Orlando on his account on X, the mission stressed the need to avoid any actions that could undermine stability or endanger civilian lives. It urged the immediate withdrawal of all security forces from populated residential areas.
The mission said it was ready to back UN efforts aimed at preserving peace and protecting civilians from further suffering and destruction.
It is worth noting that over the past years, the European Union has consistently urged an end to violence in Libya, promoted a comprehensive political settlement under UN sponsorship, supported institution-building in the security and civil sectors through various programs, and provided humanitarian aid to those affected by the recurring conflicts.
