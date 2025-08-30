'Kalamkaval' Teaser: Mammootty, Vinayakan Give Glimpses Of A Gritty Thriller

"Neenga yaaru? (who are you)"

With these words, the teaser of Mammooty's new movie Kalamkaval begins. A movie that fans and observers of Malayalam cinema have been waiting for with bated breath.

One of Malayalam cinema's biggest titans, attention was excessively focused on the versatile actor's health of late. Indian media had suggested that the actor was suffering from cancer and that he was away for months for treatment. But now, he's back for the right reasons.

Kalamkaval's makers had drummed up expectations, stating that Mammootty will be seen in a never-seen-before role. That raises eyebrows, especially for someone who has starred in more than 450 movies in a career spanning five decades, including art-house films and blockbusters. From everydaymen to sinister villains and everything in between, Mammootty has potrayed them all.

Kalamkaval's teaser then then pans to a police station, where an inspector is sitting in front of a person whose face we don't see, hinting that Kalamkaval could be a full-blown revenge drama. Directed by debutant Jithin K Jose, who previously worked as a writer on Dulquer Salmaan's gritty crime drama Kurup, the teaser includes long-distance shots of a jeep going past picturesque landscapes and Vinayakan in a grim mood.

The teaser reserves the best for towards the end, with Mammootty donning shades and rocking a cigarette in his lips, a la Clint Eastwood in The Good, The Bad and The Ugly, with a sarcastic smile.

While no official statement has been released, Mammootty is expected to portray an anti-hero role, while Vinayakan plays a pivotal character.

The film also stars Meera Jasmine, Gibin Gopinath, Gayatri Arun, and Rajisha Vijayan in supporting roles. Kalamkaval's screenplay is co-written by Jithin Jose and Jishnu Sreekumar.

Faisal Ali is the movie's cinematographer and Mujeeb Majeed is its music director. Majeed had earlier worked on the critically acclaimed crime thriller Kishkinda Kaandam.

Earlier this month, Mammootty Kampany, the movie's production house, dropped a poster featuring Mammootty sitting on a chair with a menacing expression framed against the backdrop of a giant web.

On social media, the poster was captioned, "What lies beneath is deadlier than you think. Kalamkaval On The Way."

There is no confirmation on the movie's release date yet.

Mammootty was last seen in the action thriller Bazooka, directed by newcomer Deeno Dennis. The film also starred Tamil and Malayalam filmmaker Goutham Menon, Shine Tom Chacko and Iswarya Menon.