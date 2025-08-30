Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
LG Orders 3-Member Panel To Probe Vaishno Devi Landslide


2025-08-30 03:01:46
File photo of J&K LG Manoj Sinha

Srinagar- The Lieutenant Governor Manoj Sinha on Friday constituted a three-member high-level committee to inquire into the tragic landslide incident near Adhkawari on Vaishno Devi track in district Reasi on August 26, 2025.

The committee will be headed by the Additional Chief Secretary to the Government, Department of Jal Shakti, J&K, and will include the Divisional Commissioner Jammu and the Inspector General of Police Jammu.

The panel has been tasked to examine in detail the causes and reasons behind the incident, point out any lapses, assess rescue and relief responses, and suggest standard operating procedures (SOPs) to prevent recurrence of such tragedies in the future.

The committee will submit its report within two weeks to the Chairman of Shri Mata Vaishno Devi Shrine Board (Hon'ble Lieutenant Governor, J&K).

The order stated that the initiative aims to ensure accountability and strengthen safety measures on the pilgrimage track.

