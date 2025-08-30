Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
India Being Forced To Normalise Ties With China Largely On Beijing's Terms: Cong

India Being Forced To Normalise Ties With China Largely On Beijing's Terms: Cong


2025-08-30 03:01:34
(MENAFN- Kashmir Observer)
File photo of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi- With Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a visit to Japan and then scheduled to travel to China, the Congress on Friday alleged that India is being“forced” to normalise its relations with China which is“trying to take advantage of the downturn in Indo-US ties”.

The opposition party also took a swipe at the prime minister, saying the long-suffering people of Manipur are still awaiting his visit but he has“simply washed his hands off” the state.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said,“The Frequently Flying (and more frequently lying) Prime Minister is off to Japan and China.”

“His visit to China is a moment of some reckoning for India. We are being forced to normalise relations with China - largely on their terms, with China trying to take advantage of the downturn in Indo-US ties as well,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

“China's jugalbandi with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor – revealed by our own military establishment itself – has been forgotten,” the Congress leader said.

MENAFN30082025000215011059ID1109995684

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date

More Story

Search