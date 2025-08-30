India Being Forced To Normalise Ties With China Largely On Beijing's Terms: Cong

File photo of Congress leader Jairam Ramesh

New Delhi- With Prime Minister Narendra Modi on a visit to Japan and then scheduled to travel to China, the Congress on Friday alleged that India is being“forced” to normalise its relations with China which is“trying to take advantage of the downturn in Indo-US ties”.

The opposition party also took a swipe at the prime minister, saying the long-suffering people of Manipur are still awaiting his visit but he has“simply washed his hands off” the state.

Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said,“The Frequently Flying (and more frequently lying) Prime Minister is off to Japan and China.”

“His visit to China is a moment of some reckoning for India. We are being forced to normalise relations with China - largely on their terms, with China trying to take advantage of the downturn in Indo-US ties as well,” Ramesh said in a post on X.

“China's jugalbandi with Pakistan during Operation Sindoor – revealed by our own military establishment itself – has been forgotten,” the Congress leader said.