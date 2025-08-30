Thieves Steal Transformer, Curtains From Masjid In Central Kashmir's Kangan

Representational Photo

Srinagar- In a shocking incident, unidentified thieves barged into Iqbalabad Masjid Shareef in Kangan area of Central Kashmir's Ganderbal district and decamped with an automatic transformer and curtains used in the mosque.

According to the Masjid Committee, the theft was noticed early Friday morning when locals found the transformer missing and curtains torn away. The incident has sparked anger among the worshippers, who expressed dismay over the desecration of the place of worship.

The Masjid Committee members alleged that the act may be the handiwork of drug addicts active in the area, who often resort to thefts to fuel their addiction. They urged the police to intensify night patrolling and launch a swift investigation to trace the culprits.

Locals also appealed to the district administration and law enforcement agencies to take strict action against those responsible, stressing that repeated incidents of theft in and around mosques are hurting religious sentiments of the community.

Police have taken cognizance of the matter, and further investigation is underway. (KNT)