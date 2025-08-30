Ramban Cloudburst Toll Reaches 4; One Missing, Rescue On

Srinagar- The death toll in the cloudburst that struck Rajgarh tehsil of Ramban district has risen to four, while one person remains missing, officials said on Friday.

An official said that rescue teams have recovered four bodies from the affected area, and efforts are ongoing to trace the remaining missing person.

“The cloudburst triggered flash floods, damaging property and affecting normal life in the region. One person is still unaccounted for,” the official said, as per news agency KNO.

Meanwhile, Union Minister Dr. Jitendra Singh, in a post on X, said he had spoken to Deputy Commissioner Ramban, Mohammad Aiyaz Khan, regarding the incident.

“A cloudburst in the Rajgarh area has resulted in the unfortunate loss of four lives. One person is still missing, and search operations are underway. Fortunately, there are no injuries reported. Rescue efforts are in progress, and all possible assistance is being provided. I am in constant touch with the district administration,” he said.