RTA Rolls Out Quick Traffic Measures On Al Thanya Street Leading To Sheikh Zayed And Al Wasl Roads

The works include pedestrian walkways and a signalised junction

Dubai. Roads and Transport Authority. 29th August 2025

Dubai's Roads and Transport Authority (RTA) has commenced a package of rapid traffic solutions on Al Thanya Street, a key corridor linking Sheikh Zayed Road and Al Wasl Road. The works include upgrading the existing roundabout on Sheikh Zayed Road's service road leading to Al Thanya Street, constructing a signalised junction at the junction of Street 10 and Al Thanya Street, and enhancing pedestrian safety by developing walkways and installing traffic signals.

The traffic solutions underway on Al Thanya Street, scheduled for completion early September 2025, form part of the RTA's strategic plans to boost road network efficiency and ensure smooth traffic flow across key locations. The initiative supports Dubai's population growth, prosperity, and urban development, reinforcing the emirate's position as a global leader in infrastructure and transport.

The improvements contribute to the smooth flow of traffic for those coming from Sheikh Zayed Road to Al Thanya Street. The new junction at Street 10 and Al Thanya Street will also ease traffic flow by reducing travel distances for residents moving between Umm Al Sheif and Al Manara, maximising the community's satisfaction. It complements earlier upgrades along Sheikh Zayed Road's service road and will accommodate future traffic growth on Al Thanya Street. The junction also strengthens links with Sheikh Zayed Road, Al Wasl Road, and surrounding residential and commercial areas, while elevating safety standards through a signalised junction and providing safe routes for pedestrians and cyclists.

Al Thanya Street is one of Dubai's key roads, carrying heavy traffic due to its links with Jumeirah, Al Wasl, Umm Suqeim, Umm Al Sheif, and Al Manara. The upgrades will ease traffic flow, strengthen connections between internal and main road networks, and improve safety for all area visitors, ultimately enhancing residents' wellbeing in these communities.

